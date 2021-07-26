Logo
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, KRON, RNN...

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce a 6 Part interview series to be conducted by FMW Media's New to The Street/ Newsmax. Several nationwide media outlets will broadcast the interview, including Fox Business, Bloomberg Network, Newsmax, KRON, RNN, and potentially other outlets. The reach of these networks is in excess of over 300 Million homes.HeliosDX_logo.jpg


RushNet, Inc recently acquired heliosDX, a National Diagnostics Laboratory experiencing growth, organically and through acquisitions. Ashley Sweat, the Chief Executive Officer at heliosDX and Rushnet, Inc says, "I am extremely excited to work with the team at FMW Media's New to The Street/ Newsmax as they bring a level of expertise, professionalism, and national awareness needed to market to a national audience. We have a tremendous story to tell, and I cannot think of a better way to share that story."

The timing of these interviews could not have come at a more perfect time for heliosDX. We are preparing to launch our National Sales Campaign utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:VERB) cutting edge interactive sales and marketing platform (verbTEAMS and verbLIVE). We believe this platform allows us to reach and close new potential clinics and physicians at a fraction of the cost of a traditional sales force.

The current broadcast schedule for the first interview is below and is subject to change.

Saturday July 31, 2021 - Bloomberg 6 PM EST
Sunday August 1, 2021 - Newsmax 10-11 AM EST
Monday August 2, 2021 - Fox Business Network 10:30 PM PST
Sunday August 8, 2021 - Newsmax 10-11 AM EST
Monday August 9, 2021 - Fox Business Network 10:30PM PST

RushNet, Inc. recently acquired heliosDX as the first step to bring value to shareholders. The has company progressed in the last few months and plans future acquisitions to bolster company and shareholder value.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

CONTACT:
Ashley Sweat
[email protected]
www.heliosdx.com

Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657045/RushNet-Inc-and-heliosDX-to-Conduct-6-Part-Interview-Series-to-be-Broadcasted-on-Fox-Business-Bloomberg-Newsmax-KRON-RNN

img.ashx?id=657045

