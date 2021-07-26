Absci Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (“Absci”), the synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Absci were $230.0 million. Absci’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 22, 2021, under the ticker symbol “ABSI.” All shares in the offering were offered by Absci.



J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Cowen, and Stifel acted as lead book-running managers for the offering.

About Absci

Absci is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to accelerate discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to develop new protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the creation of better medicines by Translating Ideas into DrugsTM.

