AAR named to "Top 100 for 2021" by DefenseNews

Wood Dale, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (: AIR), a leading independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, has once again been named as a “Top 100 for 2021” defense company by DefenseNews.

DefenseNews publishes a list of the top 100 defense companies each year based on their defense revenues. Globally, revenues of the top 100 defense companies climbed for a fifth consecutive year, a sign that 2020 was good for the defense industry despite the pandemic.

“AAR is honored to be recognized again as a top 100 defense company,” said Nick Gross, AAR Senior Vice President Integrated Solutions. “We saw continued strong performance and growth across our global government portfolio. The incredible skills and resiliency of our employees made the difference and helped propel us through this very unique and turbulent year.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.



