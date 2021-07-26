Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5th

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, CHRS), today announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



After releasing second quarter financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021 starting at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (765) 507-2587 (International)

Conference ID: 9146617

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.