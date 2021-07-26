AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2021.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.48%
2) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.13%
3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.11%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.76%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.71%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.59%
7) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority 5.00%, 6/15/50
1.56%
8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.56%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.54%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.47%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
22.08%
Airport
8.07%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.35%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.70%
Electric Utility
4.70%
Prepay Energy
2.77%
Water & Sewer
2.14%
Tobacco Securitization
1.54%
Higher Education - Public
1.01%
Higher Education - Private
0.93%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.93%
Port
0.68%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.46%
Senior Living
0.26%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
56.81%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.86%
State G.O.
7.73%
Local G.O.
2.49%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.45%
Assessment District
2.08%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
33.16%
Prerefunded/ETM
8.90%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.66%
SUBTOTAL
0.66%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.47%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.49%
California
10.71%
Illinois
10.40%
New Jersey
8.21%
Pennsylvania
7.71%
Florida
5.39%
Connecticut
5.35%
Texas
4.39%
Michigan
3.80%
South Carolina
3.09%
Wisconsin
2.93%
Alabama
2.44%
Nebraska
2.13%
Colorado
1.83%
Oklahoma
1.80%
North Carolina
1.60%
Minnesota
1.52%
Massachusetts
1.40%
Tennessee
1.39%
Arizona
1.30%
Utah
1.20%
Georgia
1.08%
Maryland
1.08%
Ohio
1.05%
District of Columbia
0.95%
Kansas
0.85%
Guam
0.84%
Kentucky
0.80%
West Virginia
0.67%
Puerto Rico
0.53%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
Washington
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.14%
Other
0.47%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.54%
AA
31.03%
A
33.15%
BBB
18.59%
BB
2.25%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.79%
Pre-refunded Bonds
8.90%
Short-Term Investments
0.47%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.47%
1 to 5 years
1.81%
5 to 10 years
23.16%
10 to 20 years
34.19%
20 to 30 years
35.20%
More Than 30 years
5.17%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.84%
Average Coupon:
5.03%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.33%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.91%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
34.60%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.84%*
Average Effective Maturity:
4.71 Years
Effective Duration:
4.30 Years
Total Net Assets:
$448.98 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.62
Number of Holdings:
179
Portfolio Turnover:
6%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.91% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.60% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.330% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301341409.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
