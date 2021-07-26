Bally's Corporation To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 9, 2021

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 prior to the market opening on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (866) 342-8591 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ22021. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://investors.ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,837 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan

Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

401-475-8564

[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384

[email protected]

