Encompass Health announces Melanie Lewis as chief business development officer for inpatient rehabilitation services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the country's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, has named Melanie Lewis as senior vice president and chief business development officer for the inpatient rehabilitation hospital segment effective Aug. 1, 2021.

"As we continue to grow to meet the demand for high-quality, hospital-based rehabilitative services, it's imperative to have a leader with Melanie's experience and track record for success overseeing our inpatient business development," said Doug Coltharp, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Encompass Health. "Over the course of her extensive career with Encompass Health, Melanie has developed numerous strong relationships with community and healthcare leaders, and I look forward to supporting her as we expand our rehabilitation expertise across the country."

Most recently, Lewis served as a vice president of inpatient rehabilitation development for the Company. She brings 27 years of healthcare experience to the role, which includes approximately 18 years in business development for Encompass Health and several years as vice president of development for HCA's ambulatory surgery division. Lewis earned her bachelor's degree in management with an emphasis in marketing from Webster University.

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

