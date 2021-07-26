SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Capstead Mortgage Corporation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Capstead Mortgage Corporation ("Capstead" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMO) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc ("BSPRT"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Capstead shareholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. Based on the June 30, 2021 book value per share of Capstead of $6.35 and BSPRT's expected book value per share of $18.28, the implied cash payment would be $0.99 per share and the total value would be $7.30 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Capstead's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Capstead's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

