Matterport to Present at Canaccord Genuity's Annual Growth Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport") (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company that turns physical spaces into digital twins, today announced its management team will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Matterport_Inc.jpg

The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through Matterport's Investor Relations website at https://investors.matterport.com.

Matterport management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord representative.

About Matterport
Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport") and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "forecast," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport's expected participation in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference, ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Naomi Little
Global Communications Manager
[email protected]
+44 203 874 6664

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matterport-to-present-at-canaccord-genuitys-annual-growth-conference-301341349.html

SOURCE Matterport, Inc.

