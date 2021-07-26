Logo
loanDepot, Inc. to report second quarter 2021 financial results on August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 26, 2021

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 3, 2021 before market open. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on loanDepot's investor relations website, investors.loandepot.com, following the release of its earnings results. The call will include a review of the results followed by a question and answer session.

loanDepot_logo_1_Logo.jpg

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-312-1365 (domestic) or 236-712-2485 (international) using pin number 8675562. Attendees should call in five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the investor relations website following the conclusion of the event.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the Company's investor relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

About loanDepot:

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of retail and partner business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the Company has funded more than $350 billion in mortgage loans since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its team members live and work, loanDepot has donated millions of dollars to support a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently giving more than $2.5 million to help with COVID-related efforts for first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans nationwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gerhard Erdelji
SVP, Investor Relations
(949) 822-4074
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Rebecca Anderson
SVP, Strategic Communications & Public Relations
(949) 822-4024
[email protected]

LDI-IR

favicon.png?sn=SF54760&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepot-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-3-2021-301341469.html

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF54760&Transmission_Id=202107261700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF54760&DateId=20210726
