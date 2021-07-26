Logo
Lapides Asset Management, LLC Buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Plantronics Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Teradata Corp, AngioDynamics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Lapides Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Plantronics Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Zix Corp, American Vanguard Corp, sells NCR Corp, Teradata Corp, AngioDynamics Inc, WestRock Co, Nielsen Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lapides Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lapides Asset Management, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lapides Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lapides+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lapides Asset Management, LLC
  1. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 589,400 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33%
  2. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 918,400 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.99%
  3. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 418,026 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. Summit Materials Inc (SUM) - 224,666 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3%
  5. Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 166,800 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 245,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Plantronics Inc (POLY)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrett Business Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $79.25, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ooma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Universal Electronics Inc by 156.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 121,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zix Corp by 81.23%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 885,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Vanguard Corp by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 391,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 589,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 209,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Sold Out: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Sold Out: Olin Corp (OLN)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

Sold Out: AstroNova Inc (ALOT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstroNova Inc. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.28.

Reduced: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Teradata Corp by 70.41%. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 36,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AngioDynamics Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $22.39 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $24.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 198,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: WestRock Co (WRK)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 135,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 26.5%. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 208,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 35,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lapides Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

