Lapides Asset Management, LLC Buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Plantronics Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Teradata Corp, AngioDynamics Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Plantronics Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Zix Corp, American Vanguard Corp, sells NCR Corp, Teradata Corp, AngioDynamics Inc, WestRock Co, Nielsen Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lapides Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lapides Asset Management, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 589,400 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 918,400 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.99% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 418,026 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Summit Materials Inc (SUM) - 224,666 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3% Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 166,800 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 245,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrett Business Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $79.25, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ooma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Universal Electronics Inc by 156.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 121,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zix Corp by 81.23%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 885,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Vanguard Corp by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 391,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 589,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 209,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstroNova Inc. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.28.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Teradata Corp by 70.41%. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 36,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AngioDynamics Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $22.39 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $24.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 198,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 135,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 26.5%. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 208,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 35,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Lapides Asset Management, LLC still held 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.