Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust, GoodRx Holdings Inc

IGSB, ITB, LNTH, REET, PSFE, PRNT, BTI, DAL, XPEV, OHI, IVE, TEF, ENB, MA, CMI, BP, UNH, IDXX, TMO, TTE, MAR, AMT, VTV, APPH, ZTS, FB, TYL, GNR, IHF, WSO, INFL, VOD, QDEL, LYV, GSK, GILD, DHR, CPRT, KO, KMX, REGN, POOL, APH, ADBE, WPF, CSGP, BAC, VO, ICE, OSH, ATVI, CRWD, MRNA, CRSP, NEM, VEEV, PGR, SRNE, TXN, WPC, TM, VRTX, Added Positions: VTI, AAPL, ITOT, BKI, IJS, IJR, SPY, XHB, AGG, XLF, XBI, VEA, IWM, JKK, BRK.B, IXUS, IVV, SCHD, VWO, MSFT, ARKK, MPLX, IJH, EPD, AMZN, IWN, VUG, IEMG, MMP, ABNB, SMFG, XLE, CVX, IEFA, FISV, GOOG, DIS, RTX, XLB, HD, TSLA, BA, VZ, IBB, IJJ, IWR, XLU, TLT, MMM, DVY, PYPL, PM, TD, PEP, MRK, EXAS, FMC, ABT, IUSV, BIIB, CAT, CSCO, CLX, CCI, LHX, VIG, HPQ, JNJ, MCD, NVDA, IWC,

DNB, NCR, MAN, ARKG, BFC, XT, SMAR, CDW, SHW, THO, XOM, CSX, HII, KRE, NTES, IEF, DKNG, IVW, ANF, KHC, ABBV, VV, XLV, WMT, GD, T, BMO, BMY, COST, LLY, NEE, GS, IBM, INTC, JPM, LMT, NOK, HON, CRM, CVS, SLV, SOXX, NOC, MO, PFE, Sold Out: IAU, GDRX, STX, TSM, VMC, MMC, GOVT, INDA, PPLT, UNP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust, GoodRx Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Bank First Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC owns 255 stocks with a total value of $942 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,490,226 shares, 22.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 741,798 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% NCR Corp (NCR) - 816,994 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,195 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) - 291,052 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 105,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 357.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1347.01%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 108,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 790.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.