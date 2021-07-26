Logo
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust, GoodRx Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust, GoodRx Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Bank First Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC owns 255 stocks with a total value of $942 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+grove+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC
  1. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,490,226 shares, 22.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  2. Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 741,798 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  3. NCR Corp (NCR) - 816,994 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,195 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  5. ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) - 291,052 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 105,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 357.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1347.01%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 108,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 790.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC keeps buying
