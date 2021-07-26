Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust, GoodRx Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IGSB, ITB, LNTH, REET, PSFE, PRNT, BTI, DAL, XPEV, OHI, IVE, TEF, ENB, MA, CMI, BP, UNH, IDXX, TMO, TTE, MAR, AMT, VTV, APPH, ZTS, FB, TYL, GNR, IHF, WSO, INFL, VOD, QDEL, LYV, GSK, GILD, DHR, CPRT, KO, KMX, REGN, POOL, APH, ADBE, WPF, CSGP, BAC, VO, ICE, OSH, ATVI, CRWD, MRNA, CRSP, NEM, VEEV, PGR, SRNE, TXN, WPC, TM, VRTX,
- Added Positions: VTI, AAPL, ITOT, BKI, IJS, IJR, SPY, XHB, AGG, XLF, XBI, VEA, IWM, JKK, BRK.B, IXUS, IVV, SCHD, VWO, MSFT, ARKK, MPLX, IJH, EPD, AMZN, IWN, VUG, IEMG, MMP, ABNB, SMFG, XLE, CVX, IEFA, FISV, GOOG, DIS, RTX, XLB, HD, TSLA, BA, VZ, IBB, IJJ, IWR, XLU, TLT, MMM, DVY, PYPL, PM, TD, PEP, MRK, EXAS, FMC, ABT, IUSV, BIIB, CAT, CSCO, CLX, CCI, LHX, VIG, HPQ, JNJ, MCD, NVDA, IWC,
- Reduced Positions: DNB, NCR, MAN, ARKG, BFC, XT, SMAR, CDW, SHW, THO, XOM, CSX, HII, KRE, NTES, IEF, DKNG, IVW, ANF, KHC, ABBV, VV, XLV, WMT, GD, T, BMO, BMY, COST, LLY, NEE, GS, IBM, INTC, JPM, LMT, NOK, HON, CRM, CVS, SLV, SOXX, NOC, MO, PFE,
- Sold Out: IAU, GDRX, STX, TSM, VMC, MMC, GOVT, INDA, PPLT, UNP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,490,226 shares, 22.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 741,798 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 816,994 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,195 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) - 291,052 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 105,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 357.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1347.01%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 108,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 790.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.
