IFG Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp

New Purchases: VGIT, BSV, IEI, VUG, SHM, ESGV, CVS, EMR, SPEM, TXN,

VGIT, BSV, IEI, VUG, SHM, ESGV, CVS, EMR, SPEM, TXN, Added Positions: EFA, MUB, SPY, SLY, VOO, HYG, IJH, BIV, MSFT, SCZ, VWO, AMZN, GOOGL, VEA, ICF, DVY, SCHH, AAPL, MU, TSLA, PFE, EEM, BND, DIS, VNQ, MS, MCD, VBR, SPDW, PM, PYPL, JPM, TIP, FB, CSCO, MDLZ, BMY, T, MO,

EFA, MUB, SPY, SLY, VOO, HYG, IJH, BIV, MSFT, SCZ, VWO, AMZN, GOOGL, VEA, ICF, DVY, SCHH, AAPL, MU, TSLA, PFE, EEM, BND, DIS, VNQ, MS, MCD, VBR, SPDW, PM, PYPL, JPM, TIP, FB, CSCO, MDLZ, BMY, T, MO, Reduced Positions: NOC, MRK, BABA, IWB, REZ, MDYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IFG Advisors, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,783 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,034 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 275,074 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 118,945 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 27,320 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 91.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.83 and $100.35, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 22,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.89%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.34%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.08%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 289.46%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.