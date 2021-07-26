Howard Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, American Tower Corp, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: GPK, IYG, AMT, CCI, ADSK, BA, DE, EQIX, BABA, MMM, ILMN, WY,

GPK, IYG, AMT, CCI, ADSK, BA, DE, EQIX, BABA, MMM, ILMN, WY, Added Positions: AMZN, MRK, V, KO, XBI, MSFT, ALLY, LDOS, DHI, COST, ICE, MCD, INTC, NVDA, TMO, ZTS, HPP, ATR, ACN, DIS, WM, PH, ORCL, XLY, IYW, XLI, SBUX, QCOM, ISRG, QQQ, XLC, XLV, CSCO,

AMZN, MRK, V, KO, XBI, MSFT, ALLY, LDOS, DHI, COST, ICE, MCD, INTC, NVDA, TMO, ZTS, HPP, ATR, ACN, DIS, WM, PH, ORCL, XLY, IYW, XLI, SBUX, QCOM, ISRG, QQQ, XLC, XLV, CSCO, Reduced Positions: XLF, XLP, TSLA, IBB, BAC, NSC, UNP, XYL, IGN, IVV, PHO,

XLF, XLP, TSLA, IBB, BAC, NSC, UNP, XYL, IGN, IVV, PHO, Sold Out: CAG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Autodesk Inc, sells Conagra Brands Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Howard Capital Management Group, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Howard Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,209 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,697 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,433 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,178 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Facebook Inc (FB) - 117,529 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 602,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $829.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $313.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 133.69%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $966.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.