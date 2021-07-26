Logo
Howard Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, American Tower Corp, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Howard Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Autodesk Inc, sells Conagra Brands Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Howard Capital Management Group, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Howard Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Capital Management Group, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,209 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,697 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,433 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,178 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 117,529 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 602,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $829.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $313.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 133.69%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $966.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Capital Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Howard Capital Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Capital Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Capital Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Capital Management Group, LLC keeps buying
