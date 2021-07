NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021, earnings press release post-market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by pre-registering here. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CDT on August 10, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 5592767.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

