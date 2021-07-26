Logo
NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021, earnings press release post-market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by pre-registering here. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CDT on August 10, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 5592767.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210726005583r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005583/en/

