FTI Consulting Appoints Senior Managing Director to Bolster Strategic Communications Segment in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Strategic Communications segment in Australia with the appointment of Renée Law Bertuch as a Senior Managing Director. She will be based in Sydney and report to Robert Skeffington, the Australian Head of Strategic Communications.



With over 20 years of experience, Ms. Law Bertuch advises high-profile Australian and global clients on strategic positioning, investor relations, capital market transactions, media relations and crisis and issues management. She also has deep sector expertise in technology, telecommunications, resources, financial services and retail.

Ms. Law Bertuch joins from Cannings Strategic Communications, where she headed the firm as Chief Executive Officer for over five years and led her team on transactions worth over AU$5 billion. She previously lived and worked in the United States, serving as Group Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications for NYSE-listed sunglass company Oakley, Inc.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Skeffington noted, “It is great that someone of Renée’s standing in the market believes that FTI Consulting is the right platform for the next phase of her career. We aim to bring the best talent to our clients, and we are looking forward to working with her.”

Over her career, Ms. Law Bertuch has built a reputation as senior counsel to CEOs and boards. Her commitment to client outcomes has resulted in her being a genuine go-to advisor, particularly in financial transactions, investor relations and crisis matters.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark McCall, Global Segment Leader of the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, said, “Renée’s extensive leadership and on-the-ground experience supporting corporates as they navigate their most pressing communications challenges is a valuable addition to our investment in the Australian market and the region. We are thrilled to have her join our growing team.”

Ms. Law Bertuch is an honours graduate in Business Management Studies from the University of Waikato and holds a Diploma of Book Editing and Publishing, Distinction from Macleay College, Sydney.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .





FTI Consulting, Inc.

Level 22, Gateway

1 Macquarie Place

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

+61.2.8247.8000

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]