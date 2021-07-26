First Eagle Comments on Novagold

The stock of Novagold ( NG, Financial)—one of only three development-stage miners we own—came under pressure from the downdraft in the price of gold during the quarter. In a joint venture with Barrick Gold, the company is developing a very large open-pit mine in Alaska with an estimated 39 million ounces of above-average-grade gold resources according to company reports. Though the mine is still several years away from producing, we remain upbeat on Novagold’s prospects given the size and grade of the Donlin mine, its long projected mine -life and favorable Alaskan jurisdiction, and its partnership with an experienced operator like Barrick.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)s' Gold Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.