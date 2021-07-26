First Eagle Comments on AngloGold Ashanti

The world’s third-largest gold producer, South Africa-based AngloGold ( AU, Financial) maintains a diverse portfolio of projects in nine countries. After reporting disappointing earnings earlier in the second quarter, the company in May suffered a fatal accident at its Obuasi mine in Ghana due to a geotechnical event. Per company reports, underground mining activities remain volun-tarily suspended at Obuasi as AngloGold conducts an in-depth assessment of mine design, mine schedule and ground manage-ment plans. On a positive note, the company named a new permanent CEO, who will begin in September and may bring greater strategic clarity to the organization.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)s' Gold Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.