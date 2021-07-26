VIQ Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Law In Order to Drive Asia Pacific Growth

VIQ+Solutions+Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced its partnership with Law In Order, a leading provider of end-to-end document and digital solutions to improve accessibility of information without compromising security or quality.

As technology plays an increasing role in the transformation of court workflow, court users recognize the need for innovative solutions to keep pace with the vast amount of courtroom evidence. The Law In Order - VIQ Solutions partnership brings together significant industry knowledge, technological artificial intelligence advancement, and a professional client service organization supporting successful client transformation.

“Global partnerships are integral to our go forward strategy,” said Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions. “We are pleased to partner with Law In Order to create the next generation of transformative solutions that drive efficiencies and enhance accessibility to information.”

The partnership includes VIQ Solutions professional recording and transcription services coupled with Law In Order’s eHearing and eArbitration services. The combined solution delivers evidence indexing, presentation and collaboration tools as well as immediate access to a live transcript feed for review within the courtroom or remote locations.

“One of our key objectives is to provide meaningful change when designing solutions for clients to advance the legal profession globally. Our new partnership with VIQ ushers in an exciting new era in legal technology innovation enhancing the rule of law and improving access to justice while also making a lawyer’s life easier and more productive,” said Elizabeth Miller, Global Head of eHearing Services, Law In Order.

“I look forward to expanding our existing relationship with Law In Order to deliver digital innovation supporting the judicial process,” said Matthew Fowler, VIQ Managing Director Asia-Pacific (APAC). “By combining our highly accurate, real-time transcription services with Law In Order’s dynamic remote court document collaboration solutions we create a truly digitalized, streamlined and effective solution for our court and legal clients.”

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

About Law In Order

Established in 1999, Law In Order has grown to become the leaders in Bimodal Legal Support, providing scalable, end-to-end outsourced support services to the legal profession. We are unique in that we optimise your resources with our services so that you get more from less. We call this a “bimodal” approach, and it helps enable winning outcomes on each and every case. Our expert services add real value to high volume document production, expert eDiscovery management and specialist court services, including virtual hearings. Our expertise in both traditional and modern technology-based services means we are a highly effective single-source provider for even the most complex of matters. With offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and India, our staff are experienced legal litigation support professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

