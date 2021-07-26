Logo
Scientific Games to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021, before the market open. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

sg_Logo.jpg

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here:Scientific Games Investor Call

Investor Conference Call
August 9, 2021
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
US Toll Free: +1 (877) 842-4249
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-5420
Conference ID: Scientific Games Corporation Investor Call

Telephone Replay
A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week.
US Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 101591149

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at www.scientificgames.com and click on the webcast link under the investor information section. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the worldwide gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries. Our portfolio of revenue-generating activities primarily includes supplying gaming machines and game content, casino-management systems and table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; providing instant and draw-based lottery products, lottery systems and lottery content and services to lottery operators; providing social casino solutions to retail consumers and regulated gaming entities, as applicable; and providing a comprehensive suite of digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. We also gain access to technologies and pursue global expansion through strategic acquisitions and equity investments. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Company Contact
Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614

favicon.png?sn=LA55143&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-monday-august-9-2021-301341538.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA55143&Transmission_Id=202107261830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA55143&DateId=20210726
