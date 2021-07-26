Logo
Voluntary Recall Notice of McCormick Italian Seasoning products and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to Possible Salmonella Risk

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 26, 2021

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Perfect_Pinch_Italian_Seasoning_1_31oz_Front.jpg

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The four products subject to this recall include:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle
UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

The four products were shipped to the following locations:

SHIPPING DATES: June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021
STATES SHIPPED TO: AL, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI
INTERNATIONALLY SHIPPED TO: Bermuda, Canada

The potential risk was brought to McCormick's attention by FDA during routine testing. This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes.

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. Please contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at

1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (Eastern Time), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson [email protected]

Perfect_Pinch_Italian_Seasoning_1_31oz_Back.jpg

Perfect_Pinch_Italian_Seasoning_2_25oz_front.jpg

Perfect_Pinch_Italian_Seasoning__2_25oz_back.jpg

Perfect_Pinch_Italian_Seasoning_1_75_lbs_front.jpg

Perfect_Pinch_Italian_Seasoning_1_75_lbs_back.jpg

Franks_RedHot_Buffalo_Ranch_Front.jpg

Franks_RedHot_Buffalo_Ranch_Back.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH55005&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voluntary-recall-notice-of-mccormick-italian-seasoning-products-and-franks-redhot-buffalo-ranch-seasoning-due-to-possible-salmonella-risk-301341529.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH55005&Transmission_Id=202107261801PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH55005&DateId=20210726
