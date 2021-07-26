Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend On Common Stock

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend for the Company's outstanding Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.075 per share. The dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on October 8, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

