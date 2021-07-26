Beacon Financial Group Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: SCHG, RDVY, HDV, IWB, XSOE, USFR, EBAY, AGGY, MKL, NFLX, CWCO, MTB,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Financial Group owns 194 stocks with a total value of $686 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 673,464 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 508,157 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,256,794 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 688.31% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 204,464 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.42% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 383,420 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 67,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 174,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 75,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 688.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,256,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 214.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 204,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 879.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 227,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 109.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $245.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 234.13%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2792.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 312.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $93.54 and $100.38, with an estimated average price of $97.28.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Beacon Financial Group reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 23.3%. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.345800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Beacon Financial Group still held 673,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 59.18%. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Beacon Financial Group still held 92,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 69.13%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Beacon Financial Group still held 5,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 67.44%. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Beacon Financial Group still held 22,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 62.35%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Beacon Financial Group still held 11,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Financial Group reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 23.16%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Beacon Financial Group still held 45,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.