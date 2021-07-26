Logo
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Altria Group Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+miller+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,952 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,965 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 45,092 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 40,727 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 100,491 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider