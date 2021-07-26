Clean Yield Group Buys Washington REIT, Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Alamos Gold Inc

New Purchases: WRE, SNN, VCSH, WIA, V, WTS, BTZ, IDEV, APD, KMB, TRV, IUSG, IUSV, MCD, MCHP, PPG, TNC, WAB, WY, WOR, GLD, IWM, MUB, SIL, XLK, CREE, EMN, FITB, NSC, SHW, TROW, RTX, WMT, WFC, WEC, JPC, MA, AGZ, IEMG, ARE, AVY, EMR, HON, IDA, IFF, IRM, MAR, SPGI, PNC, VTR, NXP, NEA, NUW, FRC, ANGL, GDX, GDXJ, HYMB, IEFA, IJH, IJR, SLV, VO, ACC, TFC, BAX, CERN, CVX, STZ, HPQ, MAS, MCK, ORCL, ROP, CRM, SBUX, UNH, YUM, EBAY, ET, WIW, JFR, DPG, PSXP, DOCU, CARR, OTIS, VHT, XLU, ADBE, AMAT, AROW, BK, CSX, CAT, COP, DLTR, DOV, DD, VRTX, WM, ZBH, BX, MSCI, PM, GM, KMI, PSX, AY, HPE, FTV, DOW, ZM, CHNG, NARI, AAXJ, BLV, MDY, SCHD, SPYX, TIP, VWO, CB, ASML, ATVI, AWR, ADI, BLL, BAC, BBY, BLK, CTAS, CBU, INGR, DEO, ETN, FDS, FAST, FCX, HOLX, HMN, ILMN, MDLZ, LTC, LMT, MET, MIDD, NTUS, NYT, ORA, PH, PHG, PXD, PLUG, PFG, QCOM, ROST, SBAC, SPG, SO, STT, NLOK, UNB, UTHR, GWW, L, MNOV, LULU, NBSE, AVGO, TSLA, XYL, PANW, SEAS, IQV, QRVO, TPIC, YUMC, IIPR, BYND, CTVA, OGN, ARKW, BIL, CRBN, FINX, PSCT, SCHG, SMB, VGT, VOT, XLC, XLI, XLV, XLY, ACN, AMD, MO, AME, AON, BP, BMI, BA, BF.B, VIAC, CCJ, COF, LUMN, FIS, LNG, C, CLX, CLB, GLW, CCI, CMI, DE, DVN, DISCA, TGNA, GLNG, GVA, LHX, HAS, IIVI, INSM, IONS, VIAV, LVS, MGM, MMC, MEOH, MCO, VTRS, NFLX, NXST, OMC, PZZA, BKNG, RSG, RCL, SASR, SLB, SNA, LUV, SNV, TSM, TDS, TXT, TKR, TD, WDFC, XLNX, OPK, BF.A, BIF, MWA, TMUS, DAL, MASI, BEP, COCP, DISCK, BRCN, WKHS, CHTR, IRWD, NXPI, AMRS, AMCX, REGI, ICPT, WDAY, CONE, NWSA, CRTO, AERI, ARMK, CARA, TWOU, BABA, CDK, ENR, CC, KHC, MSGS, SQ, TEAM, BATRA, TWLO, SGH, MBIO, AQUA, ELAN, STNE, DELL, CYCN, UBER, SNOW, VNT, TTCF, ABNB, ARKG, BSCM, BSV, EFV, EMQQ, FIW, IHI, IVV, SCHR, SCHZ, SKYY, VGSH, VOO, VTI,

Norwich, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Washington REIT, Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Check Point Software Technologies, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Biogen Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Alamos Gold Inc, Alcon Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2021Q2, Clean Yield Group owns 459 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,100 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,188 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA) - 76,847 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 207,123 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22% Unilever PLC (UL) - 138,283 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $23.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 162,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.34%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.94 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62.