Clean Yield Group Buys Washington REIT, Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Alamos Gold Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norwich, VT, based Investment company Clean Yield Group (Current Portfolio) buys Washington REIT, Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Check Point Software Technologies, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Biogen Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Alamos Gold Inc, Alcon Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2021Q2, Clean Yield Group owns 459 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clean Yield Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clean+yield+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clean Yield Group
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,100 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,188 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA) - 76,847 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
  4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 207,123 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22%
  5. Unilever PLC (UL) - 138,283 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
New Purchase: Washington REIT (WRE)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $23.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 162,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund (WIA)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.34%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.94 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Sold Out: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clean Yield Group. Also check out:

1. Clean Yield Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clean Yield Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clean Yield Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clean Yield Group keeps buying
