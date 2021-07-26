Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Nano X Imaging, CarLotz Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells CarMax Inc, Radware, Kornit Digital

New Purchases: NNOX, LOTZ, SI, HLI, PG, CCOI,

San Luis Obispo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nano X Imaging, CarLotz Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, sells CarMax Inc, Radware, Kornit Digital, InMode, NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 86,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.71% Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 41,590 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82% Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 112,748 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24% InMode Ltd (INMD) - 99,558 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.59% NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 31,035 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.21%

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 134,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 669,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc by 214.20%. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 175,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 17340.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 49,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BrainsWay Ltd by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 206,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $6.44.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $15.4.