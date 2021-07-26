Logo
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Nano X Imaging, CarLotz Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells CarMax Inc, Radware, Kornit Digital

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Luis Obispo, CA, based Investment company Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nano X Imaging, CarLotz Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, sells CarMax Inc, Radware, Kornit Digital, InMode, NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+frigon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC
  1. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 86,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.71%
  2. Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 41,590 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
  3. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 112,748 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
  4. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 99,558 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.59%
  5. NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 31,035 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.21%
New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 134,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 669,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc by 214.20%. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 175,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 17340.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 49,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BrainsWay Ltd by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 206,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.

Sold Out: Radware Ltd (RDWR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Sold Out: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Sold Out: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $6.44.

Sold Out: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $15.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC keeps buying
