Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, iShares Gold Trust, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: REET, FNCL, APA, ICSH, MEAR, ITOT, SLG, BWA, FERG, BMBL, ENR, SLGN, NCLH, POST, AVAV, WSO, RPM, TPR, MOH, LII, DAR, EWBC, FLO, IVZ, SEE, HCI, SPMD, CNX, EQR, TLRY, TLRY, HSC, PAYC, ALSN, PCAR, PBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, iShares Gold Trust, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, AGCO Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2021Q2, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 572 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenberg+matthew+hamilton/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 114,678 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 379,465 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 201,894 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 172,414 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 139,167 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 96,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 898.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4.