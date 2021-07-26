Logo
Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, iShares Gold Trust, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, iShares Gold Trust, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, AGCO Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2021Q2, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 572 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenberg+matthew+hamilton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 114,678 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 379,465 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 201,894 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
  4. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 172,414 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 139,167 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 96,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 898.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54.

Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. Also check out:

1. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton keeps buying
