Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Biogen Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Organon

- New Purchases: OGN, CPNG,
- Added Positions: MRK, BIIB, VZ, LMT, PEP, BF.B, C, NVDA, NUE, VMC, ZTS, CABO, OGE, PPL, UL, V,
- Reduced Positions: NSRGY, PG, OCFC, SPY, T, EMR, MCD, WBA, MMM, VIRT, MPC, UNP, PRU, CAT, LIN, PFE, CVX, COP, VERU, CARR, OTIS, DE,
For the details of Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercer+capital+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,228 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,339 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,190 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 50,266 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 57,810 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $331.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1075.00%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.
