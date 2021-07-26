Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Biogen Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Organon

New Purchases: OGN, CPNG,

Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Organon, Brown-Forman Corp, Coupang Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,228 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,339 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,190 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 50,266 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 57,810 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $331.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1075.00%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.