Old National Bancorp Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Comerica Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Old National Bancorp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Comerica Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Chewy Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, Target Corp, RH during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old National Bancorp . As of 2021Q2, Old National Bancorp owns 515 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+national+bancorp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 666,612 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 301,053 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 555,851 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,432 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 511,944 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 125,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 140.32%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 194,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 167,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 1154.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Sold Out: Air Liquide SA (AIQUY)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Air Liquide SA. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP . Also check out:

1. OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD NATIONAL BANCORP keeps buying
