DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, American Express Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: PRU, AXP,

Added Positions: GVI, MBB, SCHD, MUB, VEA, JNK, IEFA, IWR, VWO, IJH, VB, PGF, EWA, IGSB, PFF, UPS, LYB, WMT, VZ, UNH, NEE, ADM, BLK, BMY, CAT, CVX, CSCO, COST, ETN, EMR, NLY, GILD, HD, MDT, PFE, PG, QCOM, SNY, TXN,

Reduced Positions: AMZN, APD, MRK, DD, COP, DOW, JPM, PSX, IBM, XOM, GOOGL, GOOG, ORCL, ADP, MCD, FB, INTC, BR, BABA, VXUS,

Sold Out: NKE, TSM, GE, MCK, CTVA, NSC, CI,

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prudential Financial Inc, American Express Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Merck Inc, Nike Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 310,090 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 449,050 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 806,961 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 290,993 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Dow Inc (DOW) - 441,624 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.