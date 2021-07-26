DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, American Express Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: PRU, AXP,
- Added Positions: GVI, MBB, SCHD, MUB, VEA, JNK, IEFA, IWR, VWO, IJH, VB, PGF, EWA, IGSB, PFF, UPS, LYB, WMT, VZ, UNH, NEE, ADM, BLK, BMY, CAT, CVX, CSCO, COST, ETN, EMR, NLY, GILD, HD, MDT, PFE, PG, QCOM, SNY, TXN,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, APD, MRK, DD, COP, DOW, JPM, PSX, IBM, XOM, GOOGL, GOOG, ORCL, ADP, MCD, FB, INTC, BR, BABA, VXUS,
- Sold Out: NKE, TSM, GE, MCK, CTVA, NSC, CI,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 310,090 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 449,050 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 806,961 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 290,993 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 441,624 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.
