Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Barclays Ba

New Purchases: VNLA, DVN, MRO, NUE, COF, TWTR, XLB, ABNB, TECL, RCL, MCD, SHOP, IJS, PLTR, LMBS, BIDU, DKNG, SRNGU, JBLU, AXP, STT, XOM, ARDX, PSFE, SLCRU, AAC.U,

VNLA, DVN, MRO, NUE, COF, TWTR, XLB, ABNB, TECL, RCL, MCD, SHOP, IJS, PLTR, LMBS, BIDU, DKNG, SRNGU, JBLU, AXP, STT, XOM, ARDX, PSFE, SLCRU, AAC.U, Added Positions: ARKK, VOE, HYG, PGX, UAL, TSLA, BABA, QQQ, SABR, ARKG, IWM, XLF, CNK, LUV, ARKW, NOBL, CCL, AAPL, PBR, DE, DAL, PYPL, NEAR, MSFT, SFIX, IEFA, IWO, AMD, PENN, AAL, CRM, FB, AMZN, GOOG, DIS, UBER, SCHG, VZ, ESGE, IEMG, MINT, SLCA, QUAL, QCOM, V,

ARKK, VOE, HYG, PGX, UAL, TSLA, BABA, QQQ, SABR, ARKG, IWM, XLF, CNK, LUV, ARKW, NOBL, CCL, AAPL, PBR, DE, DAL, PYPL, NEAR, MSFT, SFIX, IEFA, IWO, AMD, PENN, AAL, CRM, FB, AMZN, GOOG, DIS, UBER, SCHG, VZ, ESGE, IEMG, MINT, SLCA, QUAL, QCOM, V, Reduced Positions: CORP, CWB, XLE, SLV, CAR, LB, VBK, CSB, USB, FCX, JNJ, AJAX.U, WYNN, NCLH, RAACU, IVV, IVW, QQQE, LQD, IVH, RPV, MAR, DOCU, PFE, SPY, BA, XLK, TPR, T, MTUM, NFLX, KR, VUG, IJR, IJH, DGRW, IYJ, WES, SBUX, JPM, USMV, F, XLV,

CORP, CWB, XLE, SLV, CAR, LB, VBK, CSB, USB, FCX, JNJ, AJAX.U, WYNN, NCLH, RAACU, IVV, IVW, QQQE, LQD, IVH, RPV, MAR, DOCU, PFE, SPY, BA, XLK, TPR, T, MTUM, NFLX, KR, VUG, IJR, IJH, DGRW, IYJ, WES, SBUX, JPM, USMV, F, XLV, Sold Out: VXX, TIP, IVZ, SIVB, DISCA, IYK, GLD, ZM, INTC, SPTL, MRVL, SPFR.U, AONE, ENPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxinas+partners+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 62,617 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.77% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,287 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 119,699 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,680 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 40,851 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.67%

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 119,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 39,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 80,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 62,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 78,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 269.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $657.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.