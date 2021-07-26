Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Barclays Ba

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Barclays Ba

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxinas+partners+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 62,617 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.77%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,287 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
  3. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 119,699 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,680 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 40,851 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.67%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 119,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 39,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 80,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 62,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 78,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 269.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $657.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider