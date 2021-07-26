Levin Easterly Partners LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Brunswick Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Merck Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Brunswick Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Merck Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, International Paper Co, Voya Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Easterly Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Levin Easterly Partners LLC owns 316 stocks with a total value of $937 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,758 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,942 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 837.02% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 416,060 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 244,281 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,480 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 988.55%

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 190,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 416,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 244,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 488,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,350,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 350,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 837.02%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 307,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 988.55%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 245,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 2212.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,156,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 484,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 200,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 2613.28%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 542,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.