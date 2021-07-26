Logo
Levin Easterly Partners LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Brunswick Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Merck Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Levin Easterly Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Brunswick Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Merck Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, International Paper Co, Voya Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Easterly Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Levin Easterly Partners LLC owns 316 stocks with a total value of $937 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Levin Easterly Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levin+easterly+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Levin Easterly Partners LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,758 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,942 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 837.02%
  3. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 416,060 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 244,281 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,480 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 988.55%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 190,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 416,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 244,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 488,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,350,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 350,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 837.02%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 307,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 988.55%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 245,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 2212.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,156,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 484,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 200,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 2613.28%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 542,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Levin Easterly Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Levin Easterly Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Levin Easterly Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Levin Easterly Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Levin Easterly Partners LLC keeps buying
