Wilsey Asset Management Inc Buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co

FLOT, BIIB, Sold Out: KHC,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,347 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 824,961 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 525,944 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,993 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% General Motors Co (GM) - 418,621 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 747,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 102,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.