Wilsey Asset Management Inc Buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co

- New Purchases: T, GLD,
- Added Positions: INTC, VLO, JPM, TSN, ALL, MPW, MHK, GM, TAP,
- Reduced Positions: FLOT, BIIB,
- Sold Out: KHC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,347 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 824,961 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 525,944 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,993 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 418,621 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 747,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 102,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.
