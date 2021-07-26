Sepio Capital, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: EBAY, SYF, ANTM, PNC, MET, VTV, SWKS, EA, DISCK, AON, SHOP, NCNO, MRVL, BKI, SMLF, BOH, HPQ, RBLX, MDT, ZBH, OKTA, AAON, TDY, STX, PULS, WMS, DASH, DIA, PSLV, EFX, SBAC, WISH, AMT, AMC, URA, EGO, NEM, LEVI, FCX, LUV, CDW, ATVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Lam Research Corp, KLA Corp, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sepio Capital, LLC owns 332 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 281,189 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,279,248 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1761.05% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 194,525 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,017,661 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1262.91% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 400,397 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 63,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 88,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $378.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $184.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1761.05%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,279,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1262.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,017,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 18864.40%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,037,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 3084.04%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2680.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 251,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 791.03%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 543,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2361.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,675,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.