Sepio Capital, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Lam Research Corp

- New Purchases: EBAY, SYF, ANTM, PNC, MET, VTV, SWKS, EA, DISCK, AON, SHOP, NCNO, MRVL, BKI, SMLF, BOH, HPQ, RBLX, MDT, ZBH, OKTA, AAON, TDY, STX, PULS, WMS, DASH, DIA, PSLV, EFX, SBAC, WISH, AMT, AMC, URA, EGO, NEM, LEVI, FCX, LUV, CDW, ATVI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, V, BABA, TGT, DE, ICE, CI, XLB, CHTR, WBA, MA, BLK, PYPL, TSLA, UNH, ORCL, CF, FISV, INTC, AGCO, HON, GDX, CME, VTIP, KNX, REGN, SLV, MTCH, GS, DKS, AMGN, ROST, VEA, SYY, QQQ, NKE, UNP, SPY, TJX, EWS, EWH, CMI, EWW, EWO, EWJ, NORW, GREK, LHX, ETN, DLB, BA, TMO, PHYS, GXC, SEIC, EFA, EWY, EWT, VTI, LKQ, IMTM, SPLK, ASHR, GLD, TTD, TDG, UI, UL, HYEM, VGT, EEM, EWA, ABNB, ADS, AME, ACGL, ARKG, CMG, ELS, FIS, F, HEI, PXH, PCY, SE, LII, MCD, MACK, MCO, MOS, NTR, NVR, ODFL, PSTH, TBF, SPGI,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, VOO, NSC, VWO, USB, AZO, BKNG, IEMG, ORLY, BRK.B, QCOM, NVDA, XLP, XLV, T, LOW, CSCO, SNOW, MNST, EXPD, UPS, VZ, BK, TXN, JNJ, TRMB, BURL, IT, APD, XLK, PAYX, XLI, CRM, PFE, MRK, D, SBUX, CCI, FAST, CMCSA, ILMN, CINF, CVX, XLU, SLB, DEO, KO, GOOG, YUM, WDAY, EDV, VO, TFX, PM, BR, DIS, DKNG, BEN, DHR, ISRG, IJR, IJH, ADP, ADSK, MO, BX, NVO, CERN, VB, VIG, UBER, SQ, YUMC, FDS, WORK, NVS, NEE, NFLX, VIXM, ZS, WMT, PLTR, BAC, MDB, FXI, RNG, RSP, CERS, C, IBM, TWLO, NET, CL, CRWD, TDOC, HSIC,
- Sold Out: IAU, LRCX, KLAC, COF, JCI, BMY, CTSH, IPHI, ETSY, WU, CTXS, PS, DPZ, FLIR, BIIB, TRU, DLTR, TLT, TW, ESS, DLR, CCL, FBRX, BLL, IVOO, MINT, VTWO, SNDL,
For the details of Sepio Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sepio+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sepio Capital, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 281,189 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,279,248 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1761.05%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 194,525 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,017,661 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1262.91%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 400,397 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 63,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 88,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $378.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $184.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1761.05%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,279,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1262.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,017,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 18864.40%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,037,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 3084.04%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2680.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 251,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 791.03%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 543,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2361.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,675,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sepio Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sepio Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sepio Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sepio Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sepio Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment