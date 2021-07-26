Logo
Peak Financial Advisors Llc Buys SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peak Financial Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Heron Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Peak Financial Advisors Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peak+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 327,516 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.47%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 394,408 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 163,550 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 346,217 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 149,370 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 163,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 149,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 169,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 47,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $243.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 9,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $297.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 56.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 63,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 146,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.3 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.

Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying

