Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: EUSA, SQQQ, COST, VOO, NIO, UNH, WM, NOW, CMG, PYPL,

EUSA, SQQQ, COST, VOO, NIO, UNH, WM, NOW, CMG, PYPL, Added Positions: JPST, AGG, ITOT, VYM, SPY, XLV, IJR, NOBL, VO, VCIT, IXUS, TIP, MAR, IWF, MDY, MSFT, IUSG, IWD, IEFA, HD, KO, IUSV, IJH, NFLX, IVV, FB, V, MA, PFE, MCD, BRK.B, BST, XT,

JPST, AGG, ITOT, VYM, SPY, XLV, IJR, NOBL, VO, VCIT, IXUS, TIP, MAR, IWF, MDY, MSFT, IUSG, IWD, IEFA, HD, KO, IUSV, IJH, NFLX, IVV, FB, V, MA, PFE, MCD, BRK.B, BST, XT, Reduced Positions: XLK, DIS, AMZN, BA, WFC,

XLK, DIS, AMZN, BA, WFC, Sold Out: SDOW, IAGG, BAC, LULU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PROSHARES TRUST, sells ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Bank of America Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 137,392 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 206,843 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 138,571 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,905 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 164,027 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $413.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 104.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 163,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.70%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 188.89%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $138.08, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.