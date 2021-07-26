Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Clorox Co, Intel Corp

New Purchases: TSM, CHD, BNDX, AME, BMO, JKK, GE,

Cedarburg, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Clorox Co, Intel Corp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 168 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,494 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,680 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Schneider National Inc (SNDR) - 1,300,464 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 167,793 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,252 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 487,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 318.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.12 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $1.27.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Almaden Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.53.