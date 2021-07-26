Logo
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Clorox Co, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cedarburg, WI, based Investment company Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Clorox Co, Intel Corp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 168 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schmidt+p+j+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,494 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,680 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. Schneider National Inc (SNDR) - 1,300,464 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 167,793 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,252 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 487,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 318.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.12 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $1.27.

Sold Out: Almaden Minerals Ltd (AAU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Almaden Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
