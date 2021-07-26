Logo
PDS Planning, Inc Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Duke Energy Corp, Jumia Technologies AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PDS Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Duke Energy Corp, Jumia Technologies AG, Norfolk Southern Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDS Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q2, PDS Planning, Inc owns 194 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PDS Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pds+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PDS Planning, Inc
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 690,561 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 161,454 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.19%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 170,556 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,939 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 166,115 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 361,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $529.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 161,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 48,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 343,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 201,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 130,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of PDS Planning, Inc. Also check out:

1. PDS Planning, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. PDS Planning, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PDS Planning, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PDS Planning, Inc keeps buying
