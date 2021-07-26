PDS Planning, Inc Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Duke Energy Corp, Jumia Technologies AG

New Purchases: REET, BND, ACN, ABNB, AMT, SKM, SHG, SAP, NVO, NKE, INTU, DG, AXP, CRSP, EQIX, DJP, RTX, BLK, ESML, ESGU, DEO, AMGN, UBS, NWG, NMR, SAN, CIG, LYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Duke Energy Corp, Jumia Technologies AG, Norfolk Southern Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDS Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q2, PDS Planning, Inc owns 194 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PDS Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pds+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 690,561 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 161,454 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.19% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 170,556 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,939 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 166,115 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 361,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $529.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 161,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 48,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 343,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 201,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 130,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.