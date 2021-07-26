Centerpoint Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: AMAT, COST, MDYV, VEA, NVDA, ADBE, SYK, ROK, DHR, SWK, MA, ADI, NXPI, DG, VWO, C, GWW, SQQQ, PXD, QQQJ, ABBV, MCK, IDV, NOC, UL, WFC, VIG, VTEB, TFI, VTI, SCHD, SCHB, AMGN, ARKG, OGN, PSFE, AFRM, TLRY, TLRY, CRON, KOS, MARA, VFF, LFMD,
- Added Positions: AAPL, TMO, JNJ, V, ES, AMZN, MSFT, IVV, GOOG, HD, UNH, QUAL, APD, JPM, ITW, TSLA, CMCSA, FB, TJX, AXP, NEE, DIS, IWB, ORCL, IJH, PEP, BSX, IJR, CTAS, GOOGL, IXC, PFE, PG, BAC, WBA, LMT, ICLN, CHWY, OCUL, INTC, KO, CAT, BTI, QQQ, MO, MMM, SHY, LQD, MJ, AGG, SQ, TWTR, CLIR, MOS, CLNE, VZ, SBUX, VTRS, MU, ED, CRL, BGI, ABT, T,
- Reduced Positions: TAK, IJT, IJK, CSCO, SPYG, IVE, IJS, SPGI, VXF, IJJ, SPYV, BRK.B, MRK, PLTR, XLF, IWM, DKNG, BHF, NOW, OPK, RF, NEM, VXRT, MPWR, MET, KEY,
- Sold Out: IWD, LUMN, DVN, NOV, PTEN, RGLD, SNCA, AVEO, MLND, AQB, HEXO, M44, PRSP, FSR,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,451 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,436 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 136,241 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 155,803 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,094 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 194.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 65,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 436.01%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 10,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 504.99%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 19277.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 5394.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 706.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $107.62 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $117.77.Sold Out: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.76.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)
Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.
