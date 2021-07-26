Centerpoint Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Centerpoint Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Visa Inc, Eversource Energy, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerpoint Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Centerpoint Advisors, LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerpoint+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,451 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,436 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 136,241 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 155,803 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,094 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 194.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 65,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 436.01%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 10,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 504.99%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 19277.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 5394.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 706.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $107.62 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $117.77.

Sold Out: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centerpoint Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider