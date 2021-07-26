James Investment Research Inc Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

- New Purchases: PEJ, TT, PRIM, CRAI, COHU, ICHR, VRA, PLAB, SCVL, SRLN, RYH, EWL, VPG, ZUMZ, X, XM, DLTR, FUTU, OGN, GH, AKUP, BNTX, DASH, WOOF, GIL, DFE, EWI, EWQ, VALE, SID, BWA, FWONK, AMH, CAIXY, AMKBY, DSDVY, HTHIY, VOWA, KB, STLA, SBLK, LYV, NEO, MARUY, OMVKY, EQNR,
- Added Positions: FLOT, MSFT, NVDA, ASML, FB, UNH, AAPL, SHY, GS, NVMI, IWD, AJG, LIN, ABB, LPLA, CENTA, MED, DE, IBDRY, VRP, CBRE, FITB, CVX, TMUS, TSM, ETN, SNX, LXP, IWN, SCHE, PLD, MTG, ABBV, LLY, MA, POR, NEE, UNP, MTDR, HELE, SHW, SIVB, EWG, TIP, NSRGY, NSIT, IDA, EWD, EWA, SMCI, DHR, V, SBGSY, CCMP, NTRA, BLOK, ENPH, RH, IXC, CDNS, XHR, INVA, AMN, PENN, PETS, RMD, SCHN, SEE, HFC, STIP, AWI, TSCO, AAP, FNDF, AMS, KRE, JETS, DXYN, AP, CIBR, EYE, ZEN, JVA, LOAN, LDOS, NUO, LIVE, WVVI, DIS, UL, TXT, NAII, JHX,
- Reduced Positions: IEI, IGIB, PBW, RF, SLP, IEF, REGI, URI, LGIH, IGSB, AES, CWB, MTZ, PATK, CNXC, MBB, GVI, ICVT, TMO, VLO, CAI, RCM, SAVE, AGG, LQD, SHV, CAT, PG, EVR, AGZ, VBR, VCSH, HVT, LRCX, MHO, PIPR, CCS, MUB, ABT, ALL, BBY, CE, COST, WIRE, FCX, HD, JNJ, ODFL, OSK, AVNW, WMT, ANTM, HI, GNRC, BCC, ARKG, BSV, EWT, SHM, XLC, XLK, XLV, AVY, BLK, DLR, EOG, MTH, NEM, NOC, PNC, TJX, CMG, PRG, NIM, DFS, MSCI, BLIN, DG, ENVA, TWLO, BIGC, GDRX, EEM, EMB, EWY, IVV, IWB, VTEB, XLI, XLRE, ACU, AIRT, DIT, ARC, AMGN, ARKR, AMNF, BOSC, CF, CVU, COG, CIEN, KO, CVLY, COP, DAIO, DLA, ELTK, FISV, FMS, HMNF, HUM, AATC, AATC, INFY, JCTCF, KTCC, KR, LGL, MRK, VTRS, FIZZ, OBCI, PFIN, PTN, PEBK, PHG, RRC, ROP, SVT, SMID, SONY, SPRT, SBOW, TLFA, TAYD, DLHC, THC, TSBK, TRT, UNFI, VZ, VIRC, ZION, INTT, CPSH, SSBI, TTGT, MELI, FPAY, MHH, TCEHY, DPSGY, HKXCY, VIPS, FANG, SAIC, OMF, SMLR, BABA, MPNGY, ASO, AAN, AMLP, EPOL, GDX, IWC, NORW, RSX, SDY, SPY, XHB, XLF, XLY, XOP,
- Sold Out: DVN, INDA, IEA, NRG, EWJ, BXMX, ONEM, STAY, WIX, APT, MSGE, SNOW, IVOL, GPN, CNX, 3KJB, TWTR, IWO, VCLT, FVRR, ARGX, OTEL, DKILY, VWDRY, MLCO, UPS, SEOAY, NICE, BRK.B,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,208 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,462 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,263 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 502,795 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 159,072 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 60,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.61 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $55.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 313,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 69,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $754.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $413.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 83.31%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $375.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.
