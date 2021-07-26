Logo
James Investment Research Inc Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Alpha, OH, based Investment company James Investment Research Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, NVIDIA Corp, ASML Holding NV, Facebook Inc, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Regions Financial Corp, Simulations Plus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Investment Research Inc. As of 2021Q2, James Investment Research Inc owns 481 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/james+investment+research+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,208 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,462 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,263 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 502,795 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 159,072 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 60,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.61 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $55.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 313,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 69,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $754.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $413.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 83.31%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $375.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC. Also check out:

1. JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC keeps buying
