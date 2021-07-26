Logo
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 498 stocks with a total value of $754 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,957 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.48%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 130,613 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96%
  3. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 204,545 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 133,533 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.17%
  5. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 263,587 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 74,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 61,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 488.24%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 257.50%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 83,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Sold Out: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23.

Sold Out: America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.17.

Sold Out: The Container Store Group Inc (TCS)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.65 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $13.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
