Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 498 stocks with a total value of $754 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,957 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.48% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 130,613 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 204,545 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 133,533 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.17% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 263,587 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 74,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 61,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 488.24%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 257.50%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 83,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.17.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.65 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $13.94.