Ford Financial Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Teladoc Health Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ford Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ford Financial Group, Inc. owns 597 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ford+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 456,677 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 709,793 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,247 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 161,416 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 95,697 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 17,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 75,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.194500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1490.57%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 16,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 148,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.