Ford Financial Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: VO, VTIP, IVOL, FIBR, STIP, ADI, NEM, ORCL, IWF, ADP, BLK, LOW, EEMV, EIS, IEF, JETS, PWZ, REGL, SPTM, EPR, GOOGL, JPM, NKE, SYK, MUC, BAB, HYD, HYGH, ILTB, NEAR, SDIV, SLQD, AMT, BMY, EIX, PAYX, TJX, NCA, NAC, SNOW, IHF, MJ, NOBL, SPSM, VCSH, AMGN, CL, CMCSA, D, ECL, LLY, EPC, MRK, PFE, PG, PSA, BSRR, SBUX, TSM, TMO, WEC, UTF, BME, APPS, BGX, SLV, SPLV, VB, XLK, XLV, GE, MCD, MSI, OHI, SWBI, TGT, RTX, WABC, WDC, MQY, MCA, NVG, CSQ, TWTR, JGH, ENR, AGG, DGRW, FTCS, LQD, RDVY, SPHQ, XLI, AMAT, ARCC, KO, DUK, EW, FAST, LHX, HSY, HON, LMT, BKNG, PRU, QCOM, ROST, SAP, SO, WFC, VRSK, MPC, ABBV, UNIT, CARR, ARKK, BOND, GLD, HYG, HYMB, IHI, LIT, MBB, MUB, SCHV, SDOG, SHY, VNQ, XSOE, AGCO, ABT, AXP, AVY, GOLD, BSX, CVS, CAT, CTSH, COP, CCI, F, GSK, GS, HAL, HIG, IBM, NVDA, NFLX, NVS, PCG, PFG, RIO, TRV, UGI, UL, UPS, UBFO, WPC, WMT, YUM, EBAY, RDS.B, AWF, JFR, BR, TMUS, BGS, MELI, EURN, PM, DG, CHTR, FAF, EPAM, POST, PSX, AMC, YUMC, HWM, SFIX, CHX, CVET, FOX, DOW, BEAM, CPNG, AMLP, BLOK, CIBR, DIA, FIW, IBB, IBUY, IEI, ITB, IVW, IYH, JKF, JNK, PEJ, PFF, SMDV, SUSA, TAN, VCR, VEA, VWO, XLC, XLE, XLP, ASML, ACN, AMD, ASX, APD, Y, ALL, MO, HES, AIG, AMP, APH, NLY, ATR, AZN, AUDC, TFC, BP, BIDU, BLL, BMO, BK, BCS, BAX, BIIB, BMRN, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CSX, CAJ, BXMT, KMX, CCL, CHKP, SNP, CINF, CTAS, C, CTXS, DXC, CNX, STZ, CPRT, GLW, DBI, DLTR, DD, DRE, ETN, ENTG, ERIC, EL, NEE, FDX, FCEL, GGB, GILD, HAE, MNST, HAS, HPQ, IDA, ILMN, INFY, ICE, IFF, INTU, ITI, ITRN, KT, K, MDLZ, LRCX, LB, LYV, MTB, MFA, MGM, MFC, MRO, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MKC, MET, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MS, VTRS, NCR, NEU, NOK, NAT, JWN, NSC, INSG, ON, OXY, ODFL, OSTK, PNC, PPG, ALTO, PSO, PRGO, PTR, PBR, PHG, PKX, PSEC, DGX, RDWR, RRGB, REGN, REV, RAD, RY, RDS.A, STM, SNY, SLB, SCHL, SMG, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, SPPI, STE, SPH, TROW, TARO, TER, RIG, TCBK, TRMB, TSN, UBS, USB, UNF, URI, OLED, URBN, VFC, VMC, GWW, WRE, WSO, WW, WSBC, WBK, WIT, ZBRA, DZSI, AMOV, L, TX, SHG, DSU, VCV, MA, AWI, CPLP, DAL, GRX, LULU, VMW, TDC, CIM, FERG, TREE, BUD, AVGO, GNRC, ST, SIX, XSPA, GMAB, GM, SAVE, GRPN, SII, ZG, APTV, ZNGA, TRIP, CPRI, ALSN, PLAY, FANG, RH, NCLH, BFAM, ZTS, XONE, ICLR, LITB, CRTO, ALLY, CGC, MC, FSK, JD, ANET, W, CDK, KEYS, STOR, SHAK, DEA, NVTA, ETSY, SHOP, BKI, GNL, CC, Z, HPE, SQ, EDIT, TWLO, NTNX, CRSP, LW, IMOS, IIPR, SNAP, APRN, BHF, MFGP, ROKU, SPCE, CEIX, DOCU, UBX, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, ELAN, KOD, TWST, MRNA, LYFT, PINS, UBER, CTVA, FVRR, CHWY, PHR, INMD, PTON, MMQ, ARNC, OTIS, NKLA, AOUT, QS, ZIM, SLAMU, PCOR, OGN, AGGY, BOTZ, CMF, EAGG, GSLC, HEDJ, ITA, IVLU, IYJ, KBE, PSCT, QCLN, RWO, SCHM, SHM, SHV, SMH, VAW, VDC, VGT, VHT, VLUE, VPU, XBI, XHB, XLB, XLF, XLY, XOP,
- Added Positions: SPY, RLY, VBK, IEMG, IEFA, BND, IUSG, IWP, VBR, EMB, CRF, IWS, BRK.B, USHY, IVV, CLM, QUAL, OPP, IUSV, TOTL, FTSM, BABA, IWM, QYLD, FLOT, EFAV, VZ, USMV, O, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, TDOC, QQQ, IJR, AMZN, TIP, CI, JPST, FTF, IGD, FVD, VOE, KYN, JNJ, COST, CSCO, MSFT, CODI, DGRO, GIS, XOM, CVX, SRLN, UNH, MGK, BAC, T,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ford Financial Group, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 456,677 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 709,793 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,247 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 161,416 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 95,697 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 17,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 75,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.194500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1490.57%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 16,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 148,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
