Ford Financial Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ford Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Teladoc Health Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ford Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ford Financial Group, Inc. owns 597 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ford+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ford Financial Group, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 456,677 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 709,793 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,247 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 161,416 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 95,697 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 17,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 75,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.194500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1490.57%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 16,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 148,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ford Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ford Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ford Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ford Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider