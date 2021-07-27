Grupo LALA Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grupo LALA Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2021

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on the healthy food industry, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the second quarter of 2021. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights:

  • +3.7% YOY increase in constant currency sales driven by Mexico
  • 9.1% consolidated EBITDA margin; -100 bps YOY. 9.5% Adjusted(1) EBITDA margin, -60 bps YOY
  • 12% EBITDA margin for Mexico; +10 bps YOY expansion
  • $160m in Net Income; 0.8% net margin, -130 bps YOY. $262m Adjusted(1) Net Income, 1.3% net margin and
  • -80 bps YOY
  • -0.7% Consolidated Working Capital; a 120 bps YOY improvement
  • Leverage ratio: reported 3.0x Net Debt / EBITDA

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

MXN$ in millions

Q2'20

% Sales

Q2'21

% Sales


Var. %

Var. bps

Net Sales

20,048

100%

20,162

100%


0.6%


Gross Profit

6,854

34.2%

6,566

32.6%


(4.2%)

(160 bps)

Operating Income

1,228

6.1%

958

4.8%


(21.9%)

(130 bps)

EBITDA(2)

2,028

10.1%

1,826(1)

9.1%


(10.0%)

(100 bps)

Net Income

418

2.1%

160

0.8%


(61.6%)

(130 bps)



(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income exclude BRL 36.6m of one-offs recognized as part of the Anápolis plant closure and corporate restructure in Brazil

(2)

EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Arquímedes Celis, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"In a complex operating environment still subject to an unpredictable health pandemic and inflationary pressures, our results this quarter reflect a commitment to improving our performance in LALA's core markets. Consumers' enduring preference for our brands and broad product portfolio supported stable sales relative to last year's quarter, which benefited from a pantry-loading tailwind. Although LALA is experiencing inflation pressures from a wide range of raw materials - like most sectors of the economy - our Mexico business benefited from the structural changes we made last year. Similarly, we continue strengthening the foundations of our CAM and US operations. As the Brazilian market and the inflationary dynamics there have been particularly challenging, we have also taken steps to improve the profitability of that business."

He continued, "These actions reflect our unwavering focus on creating value for all LALA stakeholders through operational and financial discipline in every market."

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release: Earnings Release Q2'21

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish: Reporte de Resultados 2T'21

CONFERENCE CALL
Tuesday April 27, 2021, at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Arquímedes Celis (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and Daniel Espinosa (IRO)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145481

To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725

To access the replay service (7 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13721080

favicon.png?sn=NY55175&sd=2021-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301341569.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY55175&Transmission_Id=202107261914PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY55175&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment