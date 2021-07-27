Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") announces the release date of its second quarter 2021 financial results for Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information

SC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter results and other general matters at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (U.S. domestic), or 1-323-794-2093 (international), conference ID 1398753. Please join 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible via live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com . Choose "Events" and select the information pertaining to the Q2 2021 SC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software prior to the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic), or 1-412-317-6671 (international), conference ID 1398753, approximately two hours after the conference call. An audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com , under "Events".

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-301341576.html

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.