BrainChip Discusses AI's Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology Advocate Katina Michael

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Dr. Katina Michael, Arizona State University professor and Public Interest Technology advocate, joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson on the latest “This is our Mission” podcast episode designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress. The 28-minute podcast will be available through the company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fbrainchipinc.com%2Fbrainchip-podcasts%2F, as well as across all major podcast platforms August 3, at 4 p.m. PDT.

Michael holds a joint appointment in ASU’s School for the Future of Innovation in Society and School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence, is the director of the Society Policy Engineering Collective (SPEC) and the founding Editor in Chief of the IEE Transactions on Technology and Society. She and Telson discuss the human impact of automation, the social responsibility of AI to provide public benefits, when AI should be deployed from a public interest perspective and the positive impact that AI will provide humankind in the future.

“A lot of people view AI initiatives with a certain level of concern and distrust, thinking that technology and automation are going to serve as replacements for human labor and human ingenuity,” said Telson. “But a different approach to this thinking reveals the amazing ability of AI to be assistive to humans, elevate society as a whole and provide benefits for all. Katina has incredible insight into just what the world will look like when AI is deployed to help humans make better decisions and how those decisions will lead to justice, fairness and social responsibility to improve the lives of people all around the world.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+%0A

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005833/en/