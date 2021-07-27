BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: SIL, FXI, SPY, AFRM, S, S, CAAP, JD, XME, COUP, STNE, BMBL,

SIL, FXI, SPY, AFRM, S, S, CAAP, JD, XME, COUP, STNE, BMBL, Added Positions: QQQ, LOW, MELI, ARCE, GOOGL, AAPL, PAGS, AMZN, MSFT, EL, SHW, ECL, FB, MA, V, BFAM, SHOP, SE, ARMK, ORLY, JMIA, NOC, LMT, IQV, FISV, POOL, PROSY,

QQQ, LOW, MELI, ARCE, GOOGL, AAPL, PAGS, AMZN, MSFT, EL, SHW, ECL, FB, MA, V, BFAM, SHOP, SE, ARMK, ORLY, JMIA, NOC, LMT, IQV, FISV, POOL, PROSY, Reduced Positions: ICVT, KWEB, BABA, EWJ, NKE, BX, PPD, WCN, ROST, WST,

ICVT, KWEB, BABA, EWJ, NKE, BX, PPD, WCN, ROST, WST, Sold Out: GDX, IEMG, NEXA, UBER, CRM, BIDU, DISCA, DISCK, VIPS, TME, VIAC, IQ, FTCH,

Sao Paulo, D5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lowe's Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q2, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 425,000 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.05% Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 962,161 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.53% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 412,436 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.75% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,264 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,528 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.10%

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 264,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 410.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 207.17%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 48,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1585.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 14,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 70.87%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2680.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 151.82%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 40,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Nexa Resources SA. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 68.05%. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -29.25%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.4%. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.47%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 147,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.56%. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 44,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.44%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 34,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 39.3%. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 27,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.