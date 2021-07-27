Stack Financial Management, Inc Buys FMC Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Microsoft Corp, Electronic Arts Inc

- New Purchases: FMC, EOG,
- Added Positions: ACN, DIS, CSCO, GOLD, CVX, WMT, RTX, LOW, STT, MRK, ALL, ZTS, ZBH, TTE, SYK, WRK, PEP, MDT, KNX, FIS, LMT, HD, FISV, EMN, DHR, PG, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, MSFT, SWK, LH, TT, NKE,
- Sold Out: EA,
For the details of Stack Financial Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stack+financial+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stack Financial Management, Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,221 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.34%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 183,442 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 358,754 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 950,300 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 221,590 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 165,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 136,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Stack Financial Management, Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.
