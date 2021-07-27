Logo
Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockville, MD, based Investment company Advisors Preferred, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Preferred, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Advisors Preferred, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $977 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisors Preferred, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+preferred%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisors Preferred, LLC
  1. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 354,587 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 561.38%
  2. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 1,184,768 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 764,685 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305774.00%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 400,188 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.45%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 482,854 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.38%
New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 158,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 262,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 175,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 96,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 465,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 830,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 561.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 354,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 305774.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 764,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 15144.22%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 137,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 356.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 482,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 93,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 109.82%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 768,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.



