Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VUG, RSP, VTI, VOO, SPHB, PGX, XRT, OIH, IVOL, VCLT, VIG, VIGI, SPLV, MGLN, DECK, NVDA, TER, AMN, STLD, FCX, BKR, DXC, NCR, ELY, UFS, INCY, CLF, NI, ARW, CE, GWB, VC, DE, CBRL, FMC, SPDW, SCZ, TILE, AGZ, AES, KBE, IYG, EFV, IXG, IQV, EPP, HNI, IMTM, MXI, APA, BCC, CDW, KAR, INKM, FXZ, EWU, OSK, IYF, APEI, IAI, GNR, RWK, PEJ, VFH, KCE, IAK, DWAS, XOP,
- Added Positions: AMLP, IYR, QQQ, IWS, KRE, TIP, TBF, JNK, SHV, BSCL, BSCM, SPSB, SLM, KBH, GSY, HCA, CWB, LPX, GT, MSTR, TPR, NEAR, ADS, GES, SHM, MINT, RXI, SMB, SMMU, SUB, GLD, FLRN, VDE, BSV, TLT, AEO, IWM, IGSB, GUNR, CTXS, NEU, LIT, KLIC, IGE, IEO, TDC, FXN, CLX, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, IEF, IWN, IWD, DLN, TOTL, AGG, BND, OMCL, AMD, CYH, TGT, SLB, UPS, PHB, NOC, IXC, LLY, HYG, ICVT, EBAY, VCR, BR, TTC, TSCO, COR, SPY, DG, PKE, PFF, GD, AAPL, PFE, KO, CHRW, XME, AMGN, WERN, VZ, JBSS, JNJ, K, THC, MMM, MRK, GIS, PGR, PBS,
- Sold Out: SHY, IEI, HYS, BKLN, HALO, REGN, BWA, LOPE, HYD, SIVB, NRG, ARWR, TREX, CTLT, AFL, FAF, LRCX, IVZ, ABBV, CTSH, FISV, FSLR, UIS, RUN, WY, UNFI, CREE, ATGE, CTB, JBL, MOH, WDIV, VRTX, JKE, DVYE, EBS, FNDF, RODM, SMH, XSD, XLK, QCLN, FXL, IGN, SDIV, PSJ, FCG, EES, IXN, DIG, RLY,
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 354,587 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 561.38%
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 1,184,768 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 764,685 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305774.00%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 400,188 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.45%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 482,854 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.38%
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 158,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 262,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 175,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 96,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 465,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 830,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 561.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 354,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 305774.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 764,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 15144.22%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 137,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 356.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 482,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 93,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 109.82%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 768,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.
