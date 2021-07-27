Capital Financial Planning, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

- New Purchases: IHF, SPTS, SDY, IAI, KIE, KBE, XLB, IJK, ANTM, IYT, SSO, LQDH, BAC, IEUR, QQQ, VPL, SHOP, SYY, VEA,
- Added Positions: VTV, VUG, DGRO, LMBS, XLK, XLY, XLV, XLU, FIXD, XT, CORP, IEMG, PLUG, VOE, IYG, CSCO, BRK.B, VTI, NVDA, XLF, XLC, QCLN, FAN, JNJ, DIS, AAXJ, MGK, VOT, HYG, XLE, EMB, IWP, INTC, SIRI, MTUM, GE, FTSL,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IEF, MUB, VOO, LQD, VBR, VBK, XSW, SHY, MBB, HD, JPM, T, BNDX, IVV, IEFA, BND, V, PEP, VZ, MCD, GOOGL, VXF, FB, TSLA, PM, PFE, VV, KO, ABNB,
- Sold Out: EWY, GBF, SPEM, AIA, AGZ, IXN, IEZ, GVI, SCZ, SPDW, XLI, PEG, TLT, DUK, UNH,
For the details of Capital Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Financial Planning, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 122,938 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 220,172 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 60,736 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,647 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 216,987 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70%
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $268.173500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.Sold Out: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $119.46 and $122.35, with an estimated average price of $120.94.Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06.
