Capital Financial Planning, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Financial Planning, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Financial Planning, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 122,938 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 220,172 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 60,736 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,647 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 216,987 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $268.173500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.

Sold Out: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $119.46 and $122.35, with an estimated average price of $120.94.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Financial Planning, LLC. Also check out:

1. Capital Financial Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Financial Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Financial Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Financial Planning, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider