United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells Southern Copper Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, FedEx Corp, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, sells Southern Copper Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, AT&T Inc, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Management of KS, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,039 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) - 641,677 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,750 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 41,869 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 287,669 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28. The stock is now traded at around $153.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 34,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 119,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 162.29%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.38%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.