United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells Southern Copper Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company United Capital Management of KS, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, FedEx Corp, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, sells Southern Copper Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, AT&T Inc, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Management of KS, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Capital Management of KS, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+capital+management+of+ks%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Capital Management of KS, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,039 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) - 641,677 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,750 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  4. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 41,869 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 287,669 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28. The stock is now traded at around $153.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 34,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 119,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 162.29%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.38%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of United Capital Management of KS, Inc.. Also check out:

1. United Capital Management of KS, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. United Capital Management of KS, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Capital Management of KS, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Capital Management of KS, Inc. keeps buying
