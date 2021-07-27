United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells Southern Copper Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: AMZN, RS, GDX, FDX, AMC, BRK.B, SRNE,
- Added Positions: HYS, SPSB, PLTR, PEP, VZ, HON, WMT, UNH, NEE, AAPL, XBI, MCD, BMY, JNJ, MSFT, COST, CNS, NRG, DIS, CRWD, CMI, AVGO, ABBV, SQ, ABC, ABT, PYPL, SHOP, IBM, PANW, ZS, APD, WEC, WM, PWR, V, AEE, VALE, FTSM, LLY, OKTA, TTC, QCOM, PZZA, ITW, SO, AEP, TSLA, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: SCCO, SHW, ACN, T, MRK, IVV, QQQ, NVDA, SILJ, FTNT, QRVO, ADBE, SCHO, NFLX, IYW, EVRG, IWM, TGT, ED, CRM, IWP, IYH, LEN, ISRG, CSCO, GLD, SLV,
- Sold Out: MRVL, CDW, GIS, INTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of United Capital Management of KS, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,039 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) - 641,677 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,750 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 41,869 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 287,669 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28. The stock is now traded at around $153.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 34,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 119,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 162.29%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.38%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.
